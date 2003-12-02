The Value of Writing II

John, great point about business writing. Recently I was in someone’s office, and took a book off their bookshelf. Out flew the receipt. They hadn’t even opened it since they’d bought it.

But it isn’t the executive’s problem. I believe that most people in business communication try so hard to be professional that we bore the socks off people. Of course, Fast Company doesn’t make that mistake. But we need to get more creative in how we communicate business concepts. We chose to do it via a comic book. Fast Company uses great graphics and punchy writing. No wonder business books have become the new wall paper at work!

I have a simple standard. I try to write everything with both a “ha-ha” and an “a-hah.” That’s how you get people to pay attention today when they have so much going on.