What Sins Bug You the Most?

We did a poll at ABCnews.com and asked, “What Seven Deadly Workplace Sin do you struggle with the most?” We had 913 people participate. I’ll do this Letterman style. 5% said obsolescence. 8% surrender. 10% dysfunction. Withdrawal was the choice of 11%. 14% incompetent. The second most popular sin with 15% was anger. And the number one sin — exhaustion with 27%.
I’d love to hear your thoughts on the sins. Can you relate? Over the next few days, we’ll offer strategies on how to deal with the sins. Also, if you’d like to see a short flash animation with Gray Blanderson, the star of Gray Matters, go to the book’s Web site.