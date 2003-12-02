What Sins Bug You the Most?

We did a poll at ABCnews.com and asked, “What Seven Deadly Workplace Sin do you struggle with the most?” We had 913 people participate. I’ll do this Letterman style. 5% said obsolescence. 8% surrender. 10% dysfunction. Withdrawal was the choice of 11%. 14% incompetent. The second most popular sin with 15% was anger. And the number one sin — exhaustion with 27%.