Stress, politics and office noise so far are the big winners for biggest headaches among FC Now readers. My favorite poll a few years back asked the question, “What is your biggest complaint at work?” It was done by the International Facility Management Association. The number one choice — it’s too cold. The number two choice, yep, you probably guessed it already, it’s too hot.
It’s the little stuff that drives us nuts at work. Feel free to talk about a headache that is driving you crazy and I’ll be glad to suggest some strategies to deal with it. After personally answering over 50,000 emails from bosses and employees, I think I might be able to help.