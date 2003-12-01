advertisement
Gray Matters: Politics

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Another section of the book that resonated with me was the chapter on politicsgood and bad. Sherman Fox, the book’s “creative marketing guy,” says, “Work always gets two grades. One for quality, one for politics.” He goes on to outline his not-ten commandments for selling ideas without making enemies:

  • Listen to everyone and let them know you heard them.
  • Explain the reasons for your decisions.
  • Explain how your idea helps the organization — not just you.
  • Timing is everything.
  • Never surprise people (especially the boss).
  • Never burn bridges.
  • Be consistent.
  • Identify at least one ally for every idea you have.

Good advice, especially given Sunday’s Boston Globe article about how out-of-the-box thinking is now out of style — and how innovative thinkers are increasingly silenced and marginalized in this prickly economy.

