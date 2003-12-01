Gray Matters: Politics

Another section of the book that resonated with me was the chapter on politics — good and bad. Sherman Fox, the book’s “creative marketing guy,” says, “Work always gets two grades. One for quality, one for politics.” He goes on to outline his not-ten commandments for selling ideas without making enemies:
- Listen to everyone and let them know you heard them.
- Explain the reasons for your decisions.
- Explain how your idea helps the organization — not just you.
- Timing is everything.
- Never surprise people (especially the boss).
- Never burn bridges.
- Be consistent.
- Identify at least one ally for every idea you have.
Good advice, especially given Sunday’s Boston Globe article about how out-of-the-box thinking is now out of style — and how innovative thinkers are increasingly silenced and marginalized in this prickly economy.