Repenting the Seven Deadly Workplace Sins

Once we had a sense of the kind of headaches that people had at work we decided to try to come up with a profile of the average worker and the kinds of people they’d run into. We call it the Seven Deadly Workplace Sins. See if they ring true for you: exhausted, angry, ready to surrender, feeling obsolete, feeling incompetent, withdrawing and dysfunctional.
Sound familiar? We didn’t stop there, however. We developed a tool to address each sin. But before we get to that, tell us how many of the sins describe the people you run into at work? And, dare I say, how many of the sins apply to you?