What Are Your Biggest Workplace Headaches?

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Good morning. It’s great to be the guest host for the FC blog this week. Let’s begin with a simple question: What are your biggest work headaches? I spent the better part of a year asking the audiences that I spoke to that question. Let’s see how the responses that I heard compare to yours. I’ll present them Letterman-style:

  • 5. Fear of getting laid off
  • 4. Workplace politics
  • 3. Stress
  • 2. Motivating the people you need to work with

And the No. 1 concern: getting everything done that you need to get done.

