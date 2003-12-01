What Are Your Biggest Workplace Headaches?

Good morning. It’s great to be the guest host for the FC blog this week. Let’s begin with a simple question: What are your biggest work headaches? I spent the better part of a year asking the audiences that I spoke to that question. Let’s see how the responses that I heard compare to yours. I’ll present them Letterman-style:
- 5. Fear of getting laid off
- 4. Workplace politics
- 3. Stress
- 2. Motivating the people you need to work with
And the No. 1 concern: getting everything done that you need to get done.