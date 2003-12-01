Disneyworld of Hurt

In the October issue of Fast Company Jennifer Reingold named Michael Eisner as one of five CEOs who should lose their jobs. Now, Roy Disney has stepped down from Disney’s board — and asked Eisner to do the same.

With the heads of Boeing, and Delta also stepping down in recent days, it seems that, well, heads are beginning to roll. Who’s next in the CEO See-Ya! lineup?

Update: The full text of an email Disney sent to Eisner yesterday has surfaced. In it, Disney outlines what he considers to be Eisner’s failures.