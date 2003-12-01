Gray Matters: Introduction

In October, Fast Company asked readers to help pick the next Fast Company Book Club selection. Hundreds of people voted online, and the first recipient of the Readers’ Choice Award is featured in the December issue — Gray Matters: The Workplace Survival Guide by Bob Rosner, Allan Halcrow, and John Lavin.

Part comic book and part change management how to, the book is a turn-around story focusing on leadership development and teamwork. Readers are already discussing the book online, and Bob Rosner will join contributors to FC Now, Fast Company’s staff blog, as a guest host this week. I look forward to his contributions!