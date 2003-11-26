A Rose by Any Other Name…

In the Wall Street Journal today, Jared Sandberg considers the workplace importance of remembering your colleagues’ names. I’ve fallen prey to that challenge myself. Interns come and go, and heck if I can remember the name of every intern we’ve had here at Fast Company .

But the most embarrassing instance happened just a couple of weeks ago. While working on a project with our interim Admaster Dave Cluett, I turned to Dave and said, “Dave, what’s your last name?” (That’s my dodgy way of fessing up that I didn’t remember his email address.) “Cluett,” he responded. Thing was, I knew that. I just blanked. Sorry, Dave.