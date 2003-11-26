advertisement
Slow Food, Fast Company

By Heath Row1 minute Read

If you celebrate Thanksgiving, chances are you’ve started to look forward to the holiday spread and time with family. In today’s USA Today, there’s a lengthy look at the Slow Food movement. The article considers the growing trend of slow, fresh, and local food — and how producers are banding together to promote the concept by highlighting specific farms, markets, and restaurants.

