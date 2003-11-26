advertisement
Rest in Peace

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Eugene Kleiner, co-founder of Fairchild Semiconductor in the ’50s and an early advocate for Silicon Valley as a business-development region, died last Thursday. In the ’70s, Kleiner helped found the seminal VC firm Kleiner, Perkins, Caufield & Byers.

