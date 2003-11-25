advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The (Ro)Bot-tom Line

By Heath Row1 minute Read

King’s College of London has installed a robotic receptionist that will greet visitors, offer directions and events information, and dole out fashion suggestions. The optimist in me is happy about the money I’ll save on secretary’s day. The pessimist in me wonders what other business functions might eventually be filled by robots. Business people, rise up! Reclaim your jobs from the robots!

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life