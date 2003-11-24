Rose-Colored Google?

Comparing the ever-innovative Web upstart to Microsoft, of all companies, the article suggests that Google may soon join the ranks of the too big, too powerful, and too successful.

What do you think? Is it possible to be too successful? Or is growth all about how you go about growing? I’d say that Google’s business practices to date are a far cry from Microsoft’s, yet as FC Now reader Rayne reminds us, perhaps Bray’s asking the wrong question.

Instead of “Do you hate Google yet?” maybe we should continue to ask, “Will Google remain true to its ethos?”