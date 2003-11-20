Gifting Back

In the December issue of Fast Company , already mailed to subscribers, on better newsstands everywhere — and soon available online — Christine Canabou, Alison Overholt, and Linda Tischler recommend some holiday gifts — and opportunities to give back.

Mark Hurst of Good Experience goes even further. His newly released Uncle Mark 2004 Gift Guide & Almanac is a well-designed and wittily written primer to the finer points of holiday present selection. Including technology tools as well as lower-tech tchotchkes, it’s a handy read for people looking for well-designed products and services.