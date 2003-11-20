Coaching Goes First Class

Matthew Rochte, coordinator of the Coaching Company of Friends group, distributed an article from The Economist to members of that special interest group today.

Under the headline “Corporate Therapy,” the magazine considers the uptick in executive coaching and addresses why senior leaders seek external mentors, how coaches work, and the aspect of “derailment coaching,” or mentoring as intervention. But in the end, The Economist deems coaching’s ROI unclear: “Rigorous analysis of so touchy-feely an activity is probably impossible.”

In the October issue of Fast Company, Ryan Underwood detailed how Cisco found a coaching partner that could offer a consistent coaching method and the capacity for big projects. Even in Cisco’s case, there are some questions about coaching’s impact on its business — and its coaching partner.