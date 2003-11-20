FC Now reader Don Miller emailed me a pointer to a recent article in the Christian Science Monitor about business leaders working to infuse their organizations with spiritual values.
It’s not a new movement, but it continues to emerge, evolve, and expand. The piece addresses several new networking organizations and associations addressing spirit at work, as well as companies focusing on the value of values.
Patricia Aburdene, who coauthored the Megatrends books, offers several reasons for this renewed activity:
- The enormous stress people are under due to the economic and security crises of the past two years.
- Demographic data revealing a mushrooming segment of “cultural creatives” for whom values trump money and other trappings of success.
- Business leaders with their own notion of personal transformation or a spiritual path now bringing it into their institutions.
- A convergence of the movements of social responsibility and spirituality.