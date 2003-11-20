FC Now reader Don Miller emailed me a pointer to a recent article in the Christian Science Monitor about business leaders working to infuse their organizations with spiritual values.

It’s not a new movement, but it continues to emerge, evolve, and expand. The piece addresses several new networking organizations and associations addressing spirit at work, as well as companies focusing on the value of values.

Patricia Aburdene, who coauthored the Megatrends books, offers several reasons for this renewed activity: