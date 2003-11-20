On Social Capitalism

In the new edition of Pegasus Communications’ newsletter, Leverage Points, Kali Saposnick interviews Steven Rochlin, director of research and policy development at the Center for Corporate Citizenship at Boston College, about integrating corporate responsibility into day-to-day operations. The interview concentrates on the strategic value proposition of social capitalism, as well as how to best link theory and practice.
He also poses three important questions:
- How do you build a strategy for corporate citizenship that is aligned with the rest of the business?
- How do you embed that strategy in the practice of all functions?
- How do you infuse it into the values and culture?