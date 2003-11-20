Productivity Scene

Unemployment is up, but so is productivity. If I hear one more CXO or journalist/analyst say the reason is because the low performance employees are being weeded out I’ll scream.

The reason production is high during low employment is fear. People produce at unbelievable rates when they fear losing their jobs. These same CXO-level folks know this. I’m not here to say, “wait until the economy gets better and I’m outta here.” What I am saying is people, even super-producers — can only work in this fear for so long without re-evaluating what is important.

The truly creative managers are those who see this trend of fear and instead of embracing it wish to change it. Capture the high productivity, but breed soul into the job. Make it a relationship worth pursuing for the long run. Truly commit, not just to stockholders, profits, or owners of family owned businesses, but to your workforce. Make them a part of your team before other creatives discover your employees’ high production and start an affair to remember — and leave you for the new romance.