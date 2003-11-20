The Brand Called… You Again?

Fast Company reader “David” recently remarked that our 1997 feature The Brand Called You is “a typical example of the breathless crap” for which the magazine is known.

Feedback like that fascinates me. One, I don’t reread articles published seven years ago and criticize ideas that were then valid if they aren’t as useful now. The world turns. And two, if the Brand Called You is so passe, it’s interesting that the Hollywood Reporter recently covered celebrity branding.

Seems the idea still has legs, even if the tenor of the times has changed.