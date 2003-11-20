advertisement
Calculating Balance

By Heath Row1 minute Read

MSN Careers offers a quick quiz that may help answer the question, “Are you making time for you?” The 10-question exercise, which indicates where you stand in terms of work-life balance, isn’t terribly useful as a problem solver, but the questions it poses are thought provoking. For example, I was caught off guard by “I tend to think of myself only in terms of my responsibilities to others.”

