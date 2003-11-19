The Wal-Mart You Don’t Know III

In an hour-plus, Fast Company Senior Writer Charles Fishman will participate in WBUR ‘s “On Point” program. Joining Alan Sanderson, an economist from the University of Chicago; Harley Shaiken, professor of labor and the global economy at the University of California Berkeley; and host Tom Ashworth, Charles will discuss the “Wal-Marting of America,” as well as our December feature The Wal-Mart You Don’t Know .

At 8 p.m. ET, you can listen in online. If you’re unable to tune in or participate in the phone-in Q&A portion of the program but would still like to ask Charles questions about the piece — and the stories behind the story — leave questions by adding a comment to this post. Then, given time and opportunity, Charles will respond to readers right here in FC Now.