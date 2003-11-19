Leading Logistically

In the past, Fast Company has looked at how logistics and shipping companies such as Con-Way Now, Federal Express, UPS, and Yellow Freight System use GPS , respond quickly , work with their staff , and remain competitive .

Today, Wired News reports that FedEx is stepping even further into the future by opening a new Institute of Technology. There, researchers will study artificial intelligence, computer engineering, the life sciences, and psychology to develop new technology and further ensure that FedEx is able to deliver customers the world on time.