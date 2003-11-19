Lunch Hunch

Lunch. It’s part of almost every work day. Whether you pack your own, frequent several nearby eateries, or work in a building with a cafeteria, lunch is an under-explored and largely unappreciated aspect of our work experience.

Sushi Finder is an online service that can help add some wasabi to your work week. Including restaurants in more than a dozen urban areas in the U.S., Sushi Finder enables searches by cross street and neighborhood.

The site also offers sushi tips and a way for people to recommend their own favorite sushi spots. Kampai!