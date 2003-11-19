Investment Projection

Civilian Capital, an online underwriter and brokerage firm, is organizing an IPO for the movie Billy Dead , to be produced by Ethan Hawke. Planning to raise almost $8 million for the film by issuing 900,000 shares of preferred stock of Billy Dead Inc., the firm’s efforts mark the first time a film project is open to general investment.

“Traditionally, film financing has held many filmmakers captive. Whoever controls the money, controls the film,” says Barry Poltermann, Civilian’s founder and CEO. “By bringing films to the public marketplace, our goal is to create a new ‘non-studio’ source of capital and provide filmmakers with more artistic freedom.”

David Bowie encouraged people to invest in his future recordings about six years ago. Are there other examples of people being able to invest in individual innovators and leaders — or their creative output?