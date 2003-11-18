Join the Marching Brand

Mark Didriksen of Jack Morton Worldwide offers a thoughtful study of “brand training.” Instead of giving such exposure to a company’s brand short shrift by relegating it to new-employee orientation — or leaving it to HR rather than the marketing department — Didriksen suggests that organizations put more thought behind customers’ interactions and how employees represent the company and everything it stands for.

This isn’t just for event marketers or field sales people, either. It’s for everyone. Just look at the impact that Fred Harvey, his restaurants — and his Harvey Girls — had on the Santa Fe Railroad in the late 1800s. And think about the old-school stereotypical IBM employee and the lasting impression they leave.

How do you — and your company — inculcate brand values in employees? Do you pay attention to how employees reflect and represent the core of your business?