Divulging Diversity?

FrogPad is a Houston-based company that designs and manufacturers one-handed keyboards. They have an extremely balanced executive team and a board of advisors that includes men as well as women. But looking at their management team directory, it strikes me as odd that only photographs of women are included.
Was this a conscious design decision? Did they only have photos of the females? Do they think this prominent diversity gives them competitive advantage? Or should they, as Evan Williams suggests, adopt a new slogan?
“FrogPad: We’re run by women!”