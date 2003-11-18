advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Just the Fax, Ma’am

By Heath Row1 minute Read

This afternoon, I received an email from a Fast Company reader asking, “Do you know how fax machines know what to print?” I didn’t, but I asked Jeeves, and he found this great explanation written by Marshall Brain for Howstuffworks. Readers don’t always ask us to do Web research for them, but I was happy to help — and now I know how a fax machine works, too.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life