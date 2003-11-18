UpdateBook

The Wall Street Journal today considers the converging crop of address book updating services. Here are some of the major players in the space so far:

AddresSender: While this didn’t make the Journal ‘s roundup, the lightweight free service might meet FC Now readers’ personal needs

‘s roundup, the lightweight free service might meet FC Now readers’ personal needs Corex AccuCard: From the maker of CardScan, this fee-based service ($50/year) will help keep your Outlook address book up to date

GoodContacts: This secure contact verification service works with Outlook, Act, and more robust enterprise-wide contact management systems. While the more professional and enterprise-oriented versions cost, GoodContacts Lite is available for free

Plaxo Contact Networks: If you use Outlook or Outlook Express, this free download can help you keep your contacts current by sending them emails requesting updates

You’ve probably gotten one of the pesky emails already: “I’m updating my address book using Plaxo.” It’s funny. In concept, this seems like a good idea. But every time I receive a Plaxo email, I delete it out of hand, defeating its purpose entirely. But I figure: If you can contact me online — my email doesn’t bounce — you can contact me.

How do you keep your contacts current? What do you think of services like this?