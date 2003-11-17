The Brand Called… Who? IV

The Design Conspiracy, a London-based ad agency, has developed a point-and-click branding tool . Just enter your name, your company’s core value, and your primary goal, and voila! What Brand Are You will help you choose a moniker.

Thing is, the BBC reports that companies are already registering these spoof brand names, initially intended to parody nonsense names such as Accenture. In fact, 20 percent of the 150 names originally included have been spoken for, which makes it even less clear: The joke’s on whom, exactly?