EBay Bids and Surety Bonds

In August, Fast Company contributor Scott Kirsner offered an in-depth narrative about the hunt for one eBay scammer. In a Web-exclusive sidebar, Kirsner expanded on how eBay fights fraud .

That fight is heating up. In today’s New York Times, Bob Tedeschi reports that the Hartford Financial Services Group and a startup company have teamed to offer a buyer protection plan today. Based on the surety bond, the plan will guarantee that a transaction will be carried out as specified in the bidding contract.