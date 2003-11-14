What You Don’t Nose Can’t…

I’m a little late to the jump on this, but going through my vast read-and-rip pile this afternoon, I came across a September item from Newsweek ‘s wonderful Perspectives column:

“We’ll know it when we smell it.” Murfreesboro, Tenn., Councilman Toby Gilley, on the standard that will be used to enforce a new policy that requires all city employees to smell nice when reporting for work

It’s true. Late this summer, the city if Murfreesboro adopted a good hygiene policy discouraging body odor or the over-application of perfume and cologne. On the hygiene tip, this sounds like microbe-managing to me.

Now if only I could get my colleague to stop snapping his gum.