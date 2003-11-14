The Wal-Mart You Don’t Know

In the December issue of Fast Company , we lead with a little-known look at Wal-Mart : how the big-box retailer affects the suppliers it works with — and how partnering with the company can make or break a business.

Preservation magazine, published by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, offers a good parallel read in its November/December issue. Focusing more on the big box vs. small town narrative that most stories about Wal-Mart provide, the feature takes a look at Chestertown, Maryland, a historic burg that struggled against Wal-Mart’s attempts to open a location bigger than the city’s entire downtown — and won.

Both pieces bookend to give a solid perspective on the outer — and inner — workings of the world’s largest retailer.