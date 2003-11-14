PowerPoint of No Return II

In addition to Bill’s presentation tips in chapters six and nine of his book, Mike Hillyer today offers some insight on “avoiding PowerPoint presentations that suck.”
Hillyer addresses when to use PowerPoint, but also how. Among his recommendations:
- People are there to hear you, not to look at your slides.
- Your slides should follow a standard format.
- Your slides should only contain the key points you are going to make.
- Avoid animations like the plague.
- Never use sound.
- Graphics should be simple and minimalistic.
- Speak extemporaneously.