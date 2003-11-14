Simple Wake-Up Call: Another Moment of Zen

First, thank you Heath for inviting me! It’s been a wonderful ride all week long! Now, another of Ten Simple Truths I’ve discovered while studying how stuff gets done in most workplaces:
There are three basic reasons for doing less at work…
- “Work is important, but it is not life.
I want to focus on all that life outside of work has to offer.”
- “I want to make a difference. The work I do must matter.
So I only focus on what I believe matters.”
- “I want to be the best I can be. So I focus on what excites me and helps me grow.”
Which means:
- Doing less and laziness are not the same thing
- Every individual must decide why s/he wants to do less,
and live every day according to that decision