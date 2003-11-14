Switching Cell Service

This morning’s USA Today offers a short list of services cell phone users can employ to make changing their service provider easier. Here’s a quick roundup of their — and other — options:
- CellUpdate provides news and information about selecting a cell plan, types of plans, and other topics
- The Consumers Union provides a checklist of things to consider before changing your plan
- Escape Cell Hell can be used to lobby providers still trying to block number portability in local markets
- NumberPortability also provides news, plan comparisons, and advice to save money and get better cell phone service
- WireFly offers a service to pre-register for number portability