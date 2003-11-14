In August, I commented briefly on the role of catnaps at work. This week, USA Today ‘s founder, Al Neuharth, shares some statistics from a new study of companies’ perspectives on employees catching 40 winks at work. And it’s not a restful report.

Even though a 2002 Harvard University study showed that a midday nap can increase productivity, a report to be released Dec. 1 indicates that more than half of organizations surveyed are getting “tough on nappers.” Neuharth goes on to extoll the virtue and value of the productive power nap. And he closes with the following: “Bosses who don’t understand that a little catnap can make employees feel better and work better aren’t smart enough to be the boss.”