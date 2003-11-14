advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The Brand Called… Who? II

By Heath Row1 minute Read

FC Now readers have been discussing my previous entry about United’s new low-cost airline Ted. Yesterday, Business 2.0 expanded on some of the guerilla marketing tactics used to promote the airline.

This month’s Business 2.0 newsstand Web access code is B2NOV1256.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life