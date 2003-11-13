advertisement
Execs and Their Pecs

By Heath Row1 minute Read

The Wall Street Journal features an article this morning about how hotels are improving and expanding their gym and workout facilities to better lure active business travelers. One hotel brand, Westin, has even partnered with Reebok to help design the new gyms. How come? The chairman of Starwood Hotels & Resorts, which owns Westin, stayed at one of the hotels and was “turned off by its rusty equipment and leaky ceiling.”

