Simple Basics: The Lowly (and Supercritical) Voicemail

Advice on how to leave an a voicemail may seem awfully remedial, but, um, you wouldn’t believe, um, how much our research has shown (…Huh? Yeah…I’ll be in that meeting in a second, I’m just leaving this voicemail…Sorry…Where was I? Oh, yeah…) how unprepared and unfocused most people are when they hear the b-e-e-e-e-p, and how much of the listener’s time they waste! Yet voicemails are one of the main tools for getting things done these days. A few basic tips: