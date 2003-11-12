PowerPoint of No Return

In September, I mentioned some interesting perspectives on PowerPoint in response to an entry by Seth Godin criticizing the popular presentation application.

Kicking off chapter six of this month’s Readers’ Choice Award winner, Bill Jensen boldly proclaims that PowerPoint is “among mankind’s worst inventions, ever” and the “largest single source of useless crap within companies.” To balance his virulence, Bill goes on to offer several tips and tactics that — if you must use PowerPoint — will help you create a presentation worth sharing.

Turn the one point you want people to know into a question.

Never “present.” Always provoke conversations.

Create a one-page summary.

Personally, I’ve never used PowerPoint. Not once. But it turns out that Abraham Lincoln did.