Balancing Act: Men Need Not Apply?

The ferment over work-life balance continues to rage, with the most recent entry being the New York Times Magazine ‘s cover story on women opting out of the workforce to stay home with kids.

Somehow these stories never mention the guys who are underwriting the mortgage, groceries, car insurance, etc. so their wives can spend quality time with the kids. Is work-life balance only a women’s issue? Given a choice, would guys like more time at home too? Or is it a new status symbol to have a stay-at-home wife? Also, do guys risk being pegged losers at work if they are less than full-throttle? Would love to hear from others.

It will cost about $3 to access this archived New York Times article in its entirety on the Web.