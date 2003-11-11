Performance Review

Not since Apple ‘s Switch ad campaign has video footage been so lovingly parodied . Microsoft ‘s CEO Steve Ballmer seems to like to get his dance on at large company gatherings. And his sweaty exhortations are by turns embarrassing and hilarious. No stealth disco for Steve, no sir.

It might be fair to say that that found video footage doesn’t need to be parodied, but recently, some iPod fans took it on themselves to do so.

At RealTime Miami, ING Direct USA’s Arkady Kuhlmann said, “Some people love you. Some people hate you. There’s nothing like differentiation.”

Are you — or your company — different enough to parody?