SimpleBites: Email Hell or Help? II

In the book, Bill recommends several resources and tools readers can use to deal with email overload. It’s slightly ironic that one, Email 911 , ceased operations in July because the proprietor needed to pare down the number of projects he was working on — now that’s simplification. But the other two tools still show promise:

Overcome Email Overload rounds up email usage guides, tips and tactics for easing your email load, and anti-spam suggestions.

Gil Gordon’s book Turn It Off: How to Unplug from the Anytime-Anywhere Office Without Disconnecting Your Career offers a framework people can use to determine how much they want to be “on duty” at different times.

In Fast Company, Sabrina Horn suggests that people schedule times when they check email — instead of responding to them as they hit your in box. And leaders at Intel have developed 10 Commandments of Email to help people cut through the clutter.

How do you manage your email?