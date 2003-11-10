Take This McJob and Love It

McDonald’s is miffed at the editors of Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary for the recent inclusion of the term “McJob” to mean “low-paying and dead-end work.” CEO Jim Cantalupo says the word is insulting to people working in the restaurant industry, and another company spokesman says he’s concerned because “McJobs” closely resembles McJOBS, McDonald’s training program for mentally and physically challenged people.

Just as Microsoft found itself in a permatemps contretemps around when Douglas Coupland popularized the term “microserf,” it seems that McDonald’s could do a lot to give the term “McJobs” less negative power. Besides, the fact that McJOBS has already found its way into the company’s common parlance indicates that use of the word in general isn’t that far a stretch.