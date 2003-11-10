Logo-A-Go-Go

I missed this when it first ran in April, but Graphic Design USA offers a nice look at recent trends in corporate logo design . Among the recent approaches to logo making:

Droplets

Refinement

Pop

Natural Spirals

Animorphic

Canted

Alpha-Face

Shadows

Transparency

Green

Punctuation

Labels

Photo Icons

Slinky

Wire

In the October issue, Linda Tischler considered the success — and failure — of four intriguing logos. And on the simplicity tip, the writers expand on the second trend, refinement:

Over the past few years, there has been a return to simplicity in major corporate logos, a la Chermayeff & Geismar, which has never really strayed from this post. There are many more marks based in geometries, mixed with the simple twist of visual phrase. Possible reasons abound: Is this an homage to the 1970s and the days of classic logo design? A greater reliance on the computer’s natural geometric tendencies? Or is it possible that there are fewer and fewer designers out there with the hand skills necessary to craft more illustrative marks?

Consider your organization’s logo. Is it simple? Busy? Even for Fast Company, it’s been argued that we don’t have a logo; we have a typeface.