Striving for Suc(k)cess

Personally, I prefer Despair Inc.‘s demotivational products. Featuring posters and other items addressing ambition, nepotism, success, meetings, and risks. The objets d’art — available in a variety of formats — feature soft-tinged wistful images like the kitten hanging from a tree branch we’ve all come to know and love (“Hang in there!”) but with a bitter twist.

Case in point: “Motivation: If a pretty poster and a cute saying are all it takes to motivate you, you probably have a very easy job. The kind robots will be doing soon.”

Harf!