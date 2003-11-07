Fast Company in the News

I just learned that a friend of mine who works for The Atlantic Monthly googles every morning for news items about the magazine. I regularly follow Web citations of the magazine and FC Now, but I’ve never really followed mentions of Fast Company in the press. Now, I hope to make it part of my morning routine, too. Here are some recent mentions of the magazine:

Some of the pieces make me wonder how closely the writers read the magazine — or if they read it at all. Writing in the Feature, Eric Lin dubs my colleague Scott Kirsner a luddite, which is ironic given that the Globe & Mail‘s Robert Evans calls Fast Company an antisocial dot-com magazine and a writer for the New York Post says that some of our features aren’t of much use to “former Silicon Alley employees now taking the train and burning stock options for heat.”

That said, I think Lin missed the point of Scott’s October Tech Support article. For the most part, he’s critiquing the needless feature creep we see in so many technologies, and his thesis can be boiled down to two sentences:

“Draw up a list of features that are important to you, such as voice dialing or vibrate mode. Seek out a phone that offers what you want without too many superfluous features.”

If that’s luddite, sign me up.