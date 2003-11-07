Magazine on a Mission

Fast Company. Ideas. Ideals. Insight.

Other business magazines try to move markets. Fast Company moves the minds that move the markets.

It’s a magazine of cutting-edge ideas used by readers to work smarter and lead better — packaged in richly reported, elegantly written, and beautifully presented stories. It is the only magazine that takes you inside the compelling human drama of triumph and disappointment that is business.

Fast Company is consistently surprising: Each month we bring readers a new understanding of the ever-changing face of business through fresh, dynamic, and sometimes unlikely characters. It challenges you to rethink what you thought you knew about business and inspires you to learn more. It’s provocative, meaningful, optimistic, tackling tough stories and asking hard questions in a way that teaches and empowers.

Fast Company is the only business magazine that speaks to the spirt and soul of today’s leaders. And it’s fun. In a marketplace of business magazines that are by turns solemn, specialized, or obscure, Fast Company is accessible, lively, and witty.