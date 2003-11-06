Top advertising execs: What’s your creative Bible?

Adweek recently asked several top advertising creatives, “What’s your creative Bible?” The books they recommend are by turns surprising — and inspiring:
- Jamie Barrett, Goodby, Silverstein & Partners: When Advertising Tried Harder, by Larry Dobrow
- Alex Bogusky, Crispin Porter + Bogusky: The Book of Gossage, by Howard Gossage
- Ewen Cameron, Berlin Cameron/Red Cell: Being & Nothingness, by Jean-Paul Sartre
- Kathy Delaney, Deutsch: The Art of Graphic Design, by Bradbury Thompson
- Nina DiSesa, McCann-Erickson: Catch-22, by Joseph Heller
- David Droga, Publicis Worldwide: The Brothers: The Rise & Rise of Saatchi & Saatchi, by Ivan Fallon
- Tony Granger, Saatchi & Saatchi: Who Moved My Cheese?, by Spencer Johnson
- Ann Hayden, Young & Rubicam: The Great Gatsby, by F. Scott Fitzgerald
- John Hegarty, Bartle Bogle Hegarty: Which Lie Did I Tell? by William Goldman
- Linda Kaplan Thaler, Kaplan Thaler Group: The Diamond Cutter: The Buddha on Strategies for Managing Your Business and Your Life, by Geshe Michael Roach
- David Lubars, Fallon North America: Bill Bernbach Said…, by Bill Bernbach
- Mark Tutssel, Leo Burnett: D&AD Annual, ed. by British Design & Art Direction