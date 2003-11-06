Re:Combining Ideas

In response to a previous entry , FC Now reader Steven asked , “Are there any guidelines or best practices for combinatorics and recombination?”

Putting my Google goggles back on, I can’t find a lot of tips and tricks, but I did come across the following resource. Chapter one of the book Thought Contagion addresses self-sent messages and mass belief. The chapter includes a section on recombining ideas, which offers some insight.

Otherwise, most of what I find has to do with mathematics, sentence structure, education, and other topics outside of innovation as a discrete practice. One resource from the legal trade is a stretch but introduces an interesting concept that might be useful: the ends/means synthesis. And this briefing note on conceptual synthesis might apply.

Can any FC Now readers recommend other resources?